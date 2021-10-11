Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Ramsey hails Wales’ resilience and says qualification is ‘in our hands’

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 11:26 pm
Aaron Ramsey, right, praised Wales’ resilience after their hard-fought 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory in Estonia (Raul Mee/AP)
Aaron Ramsey, right, praised Wales' resilience after their hard-fought 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory in Estonia (Raul Mee/AP)

Aaron Ramsey praised Wales’ resilience after keeping World Cup qualification “in our hands” with a hard-fought 1-0 victory in Estonia.

Kieffer Moore settled a physical contest in Tallinn, prodding home from close range in the 12th minute after Ramsey saw his goal-bound header blocked on the line.

Wales remain third in Group E, level on points with the Czech Republic who beat Belarus 2-0 in Kazan.

Estonia Wales WCup 2022 Soccer
Kieffer Moore, left, prepares to pounce for Wales' winner after Aaron Ramsey's effort is blocked on the line (Raul Mee/AP)

The Czechs have superior goal difference and have scored more goals than Wales – the two deciding factors in the event of a tie.

So Wales probably require four points from their closing home games against Belarus and Belgium to finish second, although they are almost-certainly guaranteed a World Cup play-off spot anyway due to their Nations League success.

“It was just important to come here and get the three points,” Wales captain Ramsey told Sky Sports.

“We’ve managed to do that and now we can prepare for the games in November.

“It’s all in our hands and we’ll be back at home in front of our home support, and hopefully put in two great performances.”

Wales started brightly against opponents who, although ranked 111th in the world, had frustrated them in a Cardiff stalemate last month.

Connor Roberts saw his fine curling effort saved before Cardiff target man Moore poked home his seventh international goal from a yard out.

Moore was later booked and will miss Belarus’ visit to Cardiff on November 13.

Ramsey, who was not as effective as he had been during Friday’s 2-2 draw in the Czech Republic, said: “The first 30 minutes we did pretty well and got into some dangerous areas.

“The second half wasn’t good enough but it showed the resilience of this team again and we came away with the three points.

“It’s not always easy coming away with a second game in quick succession but it shows the team we’ve got to get the win.

“It was one of those performances we needed to dig in and grind out a result.”

Manager Robert Page said Wales now face “two cup finals” at the Cardiff City Stadium after picking up four points on their travels.

“I think it’s been a great camp for us,” said Page, who is hopeful that talisman skipper Gareth Bale will be available next month after hamstring trouble.

Turkey v Wales – UEFA Euro 2020 – Group A – Baku Olympic Stadium
Wales are hopeful star man Gareth Bale will be available after injury for their final World Cup qualifiers next month (PA)

“It’s never easy to come away with the two games we’ve had with a young squad that is still learning.

“We’ve got two cup finals left and that’s how we’re going to treat it.

“We want all our players available and I’m sure every player will be because they will all want to be involved. We can’t wait.

“It would have been disappointing not to have won here because it would have been an anti-climax next month.

“Mathematically, we still could have done it, but this sets it up nicely now. It’s two cup finals, at home with a full house – bring it on.”

