Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Branson’s appearance with New Orleans high school band sparks criticism

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 1:41 am
Sir Richard Branson (Robert Perry/PA)
Sir Richard Branson (Robert Perry/PA)

Billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson has said it was an honour and a once-in-a-lifetime experience to don a drum major’s uniform and march ahead of a New Orleans high school band.

But some of the Catholic school’s fans were apparently less enthusiastic about Sir Richard’s appearance on Thursday with the St Augustine High School Marching 100 – the band that integrated an exclusive Mardi Gras parade.

The band and Sir Richard paraded to a new Virgin Hotel in New Orleans as part of opening ceremonies.

“I’ve had quite a few exciting experiences in my time, but I’ve never got (a) chance to lead a marching band before – let alone the best marching band in the world,” Sir Richard wrote on his blog on Friday.

“What an honour to join the legendary St Augustine High School band for a performance through the streets of New Orleans.”

Aulston G Taylor, president and chief executive of the school, tweeted a letter late on Sunday acknowledging that many people have told him only students who have earned it should be allowed to wear the purple and gold uniform.

Others felt that “Sir (Richard) Branson adorning our drum major uniform with honour across his millions of followers was great for the school and sets us apart as a global brand”, he wrote.

Mr Taylor said both viewpoints are valid.

He added that news reports about the event brought new contributors, both among alumni and “donors who had never seen nor heard of us”.

It also, he said, is the start of “what we all hope will be a long-term partnership … and one that goes beyond an initial gift to the school”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal