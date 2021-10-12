Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

China creates fund to protect biodiversity in developing countries

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 9:25 am
Tourists pass a floral decoration celebrating the UN Biodiversity Conference in China (Chinatopix via AP)
Tourists pass a floral decoration celebrating the UN Biodiversity Conference in China (Chinatopix via AP)

China has pledged 230 million US dollars (£169 million) to establish a fund to protect biodiversity in developing countries.

President Xi Jinping, speaking via video to a UN conference in the Chinese city of Kunming, called on other countries to contribute to the Kunming Biodiversity Fund.

The week-long meeting marks the formal start of a new round of global talks on protecting the world’s plants and animals from extinction.

President Xi Jinping
President Xi Jinping speaking via video to the UN conference (Convention on Biological Diversity, via AP)

A second and final session that will try to agree on targets for the next 10 years is scheduled to be held in Kunming from April 25 to May 8 next year.

The world has failed to reach most of the current 10-year goals, the Aichi Biodiversity Targets set in Japan in 2010.

Greenpeace, the environmental group, said countries need to focus on not just setting new targets but also meeting them.

“The Kunming Biodiversity Fund launched today should jump-start an urgently needed conversation on biodiversity finance,” it said in a statement.

One 2010 goal was achieved: About one sixth of the planet’s land and freshwater area now lies within protected or conservation areas, according to a UN report released in May.

President Xi said that China is speeding up the building of a natural conservation system with a new national park system as its core.

China, after decades of head-long economic growth, has made progress in protecting habitat and wildlife in recent years.

It has set up protected areas and seen recoveries in the population of the giant panda and other species.

Pandas
China has seen recoveries in the population of the giant panda and other species (Chinatopix via AP)

China also tightened control of the wildlife trade after the outbreak of Covid-19, because of possible links to it.

Other leaders who spoke to the conference on Tuesday included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

The meeting, originally scheduled for October 2020, was postponed twice because of the pandemic.

