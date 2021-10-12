Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BTS suits and Dolly Parton dress to be sold at charity auction

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 3:09 pm
Katy Perry performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Los Angeles (Matt Sayles/AP)
The suits BTS wore for their Grammy Awards performance earlier this year are among the items that will be sold at a charity auction.

The seven-member K-pop group wore custom Louis Vuitton suits to perform their hit Dynamite during March’s Grammys, the first time the megastars had performed at music’s marquee awards ceremony.

A white and gold dress worn by Dolly Parton and a silver dress Katy Perry performed in are among the other items that will be sold to benefit the Recording Academy’s MusiCares, which helps provide health and other safety net assistance for those who need it in the music industry.

The sale, hosted by Julien’s Auctions, will be held on January 30, 2022, during the run-up to the Grammys.

The white and gold long sleeve dress worn by Dolly Parton will go under the hammer (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Parton wore her dress in 2019 when she was honoured by MusiCares. Perry performed California Gurls in the silver outfit in 2010 during a concert spotlighting Grammy nominees.

Other items in the auction include one of Jason Aldean’s cowboy hats, a jacket worn by Lionel Richie during his 2015 Glastonbury performance and guitars signed by Machine Gun Kelly and Metallica’s James Hetfield.

Joni Mitchell has been announced as this year’s MusiCares person of the year and will be honoured at a ceremony on January 29.

After spending most of the pandemic in South Korea, BTS will give their first live performances at a series of shows starting on November 27 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

