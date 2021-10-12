Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Problems in defence for Manchester United with Raphael Varane set for spell out

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 4:50 pm
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out for a few weeks with a groin injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out for a few weeks with a groin injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raphael Varane has added to Manchester United’s defensive problems after he was ruled out for “a few weeks” with a groin injury.

The centre-back, a £34million summer signing from Real Madrid, sustained the problem in the first half of France’s Nations Cup final victory over Spain on Sunday.

“Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club,” said a United statement.

“He will be out for a few weeks.”

With Harry Maguire also out with a calf problem, Varane’s injury leaves manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer without his two first-choice centre-backs.

His remaining options are Victor Lindelof and either Eric Bailly, whose one appearance this season came in the Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham last month, or Phil Jones, who has not played since January 2020 due to a knee injury but was in the squad for the Hammers game.

Solskjaer could also utilise midfielder Scott McTominay at centre-back, a role he has performed for Scotland, or opt to switch to a back three and move Luke Shaw into a more central position.

After Leicester, United face Atalanta at home in the Champions League before fixtures against arch-rivals Liverpool and Tottenham before the end of the month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal