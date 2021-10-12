Gabby Petito was strangled, says coroner

ICJ finds for Somalia in offshore carve-up The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has found in favour of Somalia in a ruling on maritime boundaries in the Indian Ocean.

Oil fluctuates with energy shortages boosting winter demand Oil switched between gains and losses in choppy trading as investors assessed how a global power crisis will affect demand this winter.

‘Methane moment’: 20 countries join pledge to slash emissions ahead of COP26 An EU-US pledge to slash global methane emissions has garnered support from 20 more nations ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.