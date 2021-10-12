Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Alone returns: Mayhem and mischief in trailer for Disney+ reboot

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 9:50 pm
A new resourceful child – played by Archie Yates – is tasked with defending his home from dim-witted burglars in the trailer for Disney’s reboot of Home Alone (Philippe Bosse/20th Century Studios/PA)
A new resourceful child is tasked with defending his home from dim-witted burglars in the trailer for Disney’s reboot of Home Alone.

Home Sweet Home Alone – which arrives on the Disney+ streaming service next month – stars British child actor Archie Yates as the left-behind youngster whose family go away for Christmas.

Irish actress Aisling Bea plays the mother desperately trying to get home to see her son while Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney play the intruders.

The trailer shows Archie’s Max Mercer in familiar scenes for any fans of 1990’s Home Alone – including gorging on sweet treats in a segment inspired by Al Pacino in Scarface.

And the burglars are subjected to painful pranks, with Max seen hitting Delaney’s character in the face with a pool ball.

There was also a familiar face in the trailer.

Home Sweet Home Alone
Archie Yates stars in Home Sweet Home Alone, a reboot for the Disney+ streaming service (20th Century Studios/PA)

Devin Ratray, who played Buzz in the original, makes a brief cameo as a police officer with a badge that says “McCallister”.

Macaulay Culkin, who starred as the enterprising Kevin McCallister in the original, is also said to make an appearance in the film.

Home Sweet Home Alone is directed by Dan Mazer.

It will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 12.

