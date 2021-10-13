Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust goes public with question for club’s board

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 11:24 am Updated: October 13, 2021, 11:44 am
Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust asked the club for a meeting (Nick Potts/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has gone public with questions for the club’s board after its request for a meeting was rejected last week.

The fans group wanted to meet with senior figures at Spurs to discuss the club’s strategy and vision for the future but were turned down.

THST has now released the questions it was intending to ask, insisting that fans deserve to know the answers.

It said in a statement: “The club board declined to meet with the Trust board, however, that does not mean those questions are no longer relevant.

“What it does mean is we now have to ask in public the questions we would have asked at that meeting. We asked the club to clarify its strategy when it went two consecutive transfer windows without signing a player, when Mauricio Pochettino was sacked, and we ask again now.

“It was our intention to provide the club’s board with an opportunity to explain its short, medium and long-term plans for THFC and to furnish the fan base with sufficient information to make an educated assessment of the current situation and the direction of travel at Tottenham Hotspur. We’d hope that information would still be forthcoming.

“Sharing strategic visions and objectives is not unusual in football, and is commonplace in business, with several clubs (including Liverpool, Everton, Celtic, Rangers) alongside the Football Association, having published plans and reports readily available for review.

Tottenham fans protested against Daniel Levy at the end of last season
Tottenham fans protested against Daniel Levy at the end of last season (Adam Davy/PA)

“As key stakeholders in the club, it is our view that supporters have every right to ask these questions, to expect a level of transparency and to hold directors accountable for their decision making.

“We hope the club’s board takes the opportunity to address fan concerns, and to share their future plans for THFC.”

Among the questions asked were the board’s objectives over the next five years, clarification what Daniel Levy’s comment on restoring the DNA of the club meant, the club’s thoughts on the lack of trophies over the last 20 years and whether the club make the team a priority.

THST also asked about stadium naming rights, where money from non-football events at the stadium goes and for an update on the club’s assessment that they would implement fan representation on the board.

