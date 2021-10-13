Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Hundreds evacuated as new lava stream threatens homes on La Palma

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 11:50 am
The volcanic eruption is threatening more homes (Daniel Roca/AP)
Hundreds of people on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands have been evacuated after a new lava stream from an erupting volcano threatened to engulf another neighbourhood on its way towards the Atlantic Ocean.

Island authorities ordered the evacuation of around 800 people from a section of the coastal town of Los Llanos de Aridane on Tuesday after the lava took a new course and put their homes in its probable path of destruction.

Around 6,000 people were immediately removed from the area in the hours after the initial September 19 eruption when their homes and farms were directly below the path of the volcano’s initial lava stream.

No new mass evacuations had been necessary in the following three weeks.

Spain Volcano
More homes could be in the path of the lava (Daniel Roca/AP)

But on Tuesday, volcano scientists advising authorities found that a new lava flow to the north of the main river of molten rock had branched off and was heading towards an inhabited area outside what had previously been the evacuation zone.

“A part of the neighbourhood had already been evacuated, but given the evolution of the lava stream it was deemed necessary to clear this specific zone,” Los Llano de Aridane mayor Maria Garcia told Spanish state broadcaster TVE.

Residents of La Laguna neighbourhood had a few hours to gather up their most precious belongings and leave.

Volunteers helped staff at a school salvage educational materials while others loaded up cars and trucks with furniture.

Spain Volcano
A man carries groceries from a supermarket as the volcano continues to erupt (Daniel Roca/AP)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will travel to the island on Wednesday, his fourth visit since the eruption.

La Palma is part of the Canary Islands, an archipelago off north-west Africa whose economy depends on the cultivation of the Canary plantain and tourism.

Lava has destroyed over 1,400 buildings, including homes, farms and other structures, and covered 656 hectares, including 90 hectares dedicated to the growth of plantains. No lives have been lost.

