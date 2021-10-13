Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russia reports record Covid-19 daily death toll

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 12:18 pm
Crows sit on grave crosses in the section of a cemetery reserved for coronavirus victims in Kolpino, outside St Petersburg (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Russia has reported another record number of daily coronavirus deaths amid a slow vaccination rate and authorities’ reluctance to tighten restrictions.

The government coronavirus task force reported 984 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours.

The country has repeatedly marked record daily death tolls over the past few weeks as infections soared to near all-time highs, with 28,717 confirmed new cases reported on Wednesday.

The Kremlin has attributed the mounting contagion and deaths to a slow vaccination rate.

Russia Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said there will be no national lockdown (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that about 43 million Russians, or about 29% of the country’s nearly 146 million people, were fully vaccinated.

President Vladimir Putin has emphasised the need to speed up the vaccination rate but he also has cautioned against forcing people to get the shots by applying administrative pressure.

Experts have attributed the slow pace of vaccination to widespread vaccine scepticism and disinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

The Kremlin has ruled out a new nationwide lockdown like the one during the first months of the pandemic that badly crippled the economy and dented Mr Putin’s ratings, delegating the power to enforce coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.

Some Russian regions have restricted attendance at large public events and limited access to theatres, restaurants and other places to people who have been vaccinated, recently recovered from Covid-19 or tested negative in the previous 72 hours.

Virus Outbreak Russia
A medical worker helps a patient suspected of having coronavirus to leave an ambulance at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

But life remains largely normal in Moscow, St Petersburg and many other Russian cities, with businesses operating as usual and mask mandates loosely enforced. In Moscow, the authorities expanded free coronavirus tests in shopping malls, hoping it would help stem the outbreak.

The soaring infections have increased the pressure on Russia’s health care system, with hospitals filling up quickly.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said 11% of Russia’s 235,000 Covid-19 patients are in a serious or critical condition.

Overall, Russia’s coronavirus task force has registered more than 7.8 million confirmed cases and 219,329 deaths — the highest death toll in Europe.

The state statistics agency Rosstat, which also counts deaths where the virus was not considered the main cause, has reported a much higher toll of pandemic deaths — about 418,000 deaths of people with Covid-19.

If that higher number is used, Russia would be the fourth hardest-hit nation in the world during the pandemic, after the United States, Brazil and India. Even the lower mortality figure only shifts Russia down to fifth place, after Mexico.

