Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

EU countries urged to cut taxes to help residents cope with high energy prices

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 2:30 pm
European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks during a media conference on energy prices (Virginia Mayo/AP)
European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks during a media conference on energy prices (Virginia Mayo/AP)

The European Union’s executive branch has advised the 27 member countries to adopt tax cuts, state aid and other measures to help households and businesses weather the impact of high energy prices.

After months of economic instability linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission wants a rapid and joint response to mitigate the effects of the price hikes, especially for people living in poverty or on low incomes.

“Rising global energy prices are a serious concern for the EU. As we emerge from the pandemic and begin our economic recovery, it is important to protect vulnerable consumers and support European companies,” EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said.

Belgium EU Energy
Ms Simson has called on EU countries to take action (Virginia Mayo/AP)

To help consumers, the European Commission proposed that countries offer income support through vouchers, bill payment deferrals or partial bill payments, which can be supported with revenue from the EU’s emissions trading system.

Its other recommendations for national governments are introducing safeguards to avoid service disconnections, cuts in taxation rates and aid for certain companies or industries.

The commission said it also wants to see longer-term measures to prepare the EU for such possible price shocks, including accelerating investment in renewable energy sources and developing energy storage capacity.

EU officials have said the bloc as a whole currently has a storage capacity for more than 20% of its annual gas use but not all member countries have storage facilities.

The commission said it would also consider developing a joint procurement programme for gas reserves, an idea recently proposed by Spain. The EU depends heavily on imported gas, mainly from Russia.

Ms Simson said that participation in the joint purchasing programme would be voluntary “and the scheme should respect competition rules”.

EU officials said 20 member countries have already taken or are planning to take action to alleviate the added financial strain.

Belgium Climate Energy
Steam billows from a power plant next to an old windmill in Doel, Belgium (Virginia Mayo/AP)

A labour organisation’s study released last month said that almost 3 million EU workers lack enough money to turn on the heating at home.

Spain, which along with Italy and Portugal has experienced a steep rise in energy costs, has already slashed energy taxes, scrapped a 7% tax on power generation, cut an energy tariff on consumers from 5.1% to 0.5% and reduced the sales tax on household energy from 21% to 10%.

EU experts expect the price spike to be temporary but to last throughout the winter, a contrast from the exceptionally low prices seen last year.

The main reason behind the sharp spike is an increased global demand for energy, and in particular gas. Earlier this month, natural gas traded almost five times higher than at the start of this year.

Sharply higher oil and gas prices last month pushed annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro to its highest level in more than a decade.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal