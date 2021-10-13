Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead at home aged 25

Two-time world bronze medallist Agnes Tirop has been found dead at her home in Kenya at the age of 25.

Tirop finished fourth in the 5,000m at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and collected world championship bronze over 10,000m in 2017 and 2019.

A statement from Athletics Kenya on Wednesday read: “We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise.

🚨 WORLD RECORD 🚨 Agnes Jebet Tirop 🇰🇪 smashes the women’s 10k world record (for a women-only race) in a time of 30:01 at the #adizero Road to Records event! pic.twitter.com/OMt7d1psYv — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 12, 2021

“Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track.

“Just last month, she broke the women-only record in the women’s 10km at Road to Records Race in Germany, timing 30:01.

“We pray that God may grant strength to family and friends at this difficult time.”