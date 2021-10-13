Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US film and TV crews threaten to launch nationwide strike on Monday

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 4:34 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 4:39 pm
A poster advocates union solidarity (Chris Pizzello/AP)
A poster advocates union solidarity (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The union representing US film and television crews has said its 60,000 members will begin a nationwide strike on Monday if it does not reach a deal on fair and safe working conditions.

A strike would bring a halt to filming on a broad swathe of productions and extend well beyond Hollywood, affecting work in Georgia, New Mexico and other North American shoots.

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees International president Matthew Loeb said on Wednesday that the strike would begin at 12.01am on Monday unless an agreement is reached on rest and meal periods and pay for its lowest-paid workers.

Mr Loeb cited a lack of urgency in the pace of negotiations for setting a strike date.

“Without an end date, we could keep talking forever,” he said in a statement. “Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now.”

A strike would be a serious setback for an industry that had recently returned to work after long pandemic shutdowns and recurring aftershocks amid new outbreaks.

As in other industries, many behind-the-scenes people started re-evaluating their lives and the demands of their professions during the pandemic. And now that production is ramping up again, union leaders say the “catch-up” is resulting in worse working conditions.

“Folks have reported working conditions deteriorating and being aggravated,” Jonas Loeb, IATSE’s director of communication said last week.

“And these 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers that are under these contracts are really at a breaking point.”

It would be the first nationwide strike in the 128-year history of IATSE, whose members include cinematographers, camera operators, set designers, carpenters, hair and make-up artists, animators and many others.

IATSE Strike
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees is threatening strike action (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Union members say they are forced to work excessive hours and are not given reasonable rest via meal breaks and sufficient time off between shifts.

Leaders say the lowest-paid crafts get wages that people cannot live on. And streamers like Netflix, Apple and Amazon are allowed to pay even less under previous agreements that allowed them more flexibility when they were up-and-comers.

“We’ve continued to try and impress upon the employers the importance of our priorities, the fact that this is about human beings, and the working conditions are about dignity and health and safety at work,” said Rebecca Rhine, national executive director of the Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600.

“The health and safety issues, the unsafe hours, the not breaking for meals, those were the exception for many years in the industry, which is a tough industry. But what they’ve become is the norm.”

The union reported on October 4 that its members had voted overwhelmingly to allow its president to authorise a strike but negotiations, and hopes to avert a walkout, resumed after the vote.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios and other entertainment companies in negotiations, said its members value their crew members and are committed to avoiding a shutdown in a still-recovering industry.

