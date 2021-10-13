Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma

A rising tide threatens LNG plants, IEA warns Climate change is threatening increasing amounts of energy infrastructure, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.

Putin says Russia is ready to supply extra gas to Europe Russia is ready to deliver all of the natural gas that Europe needs, said President Vladimir Putin, blaming the continent’s current energy crisis on flawed policies rather than a lack of supply.

BP to retest all crew on Clair Ridge after Covid-19 outbreak A handful of workers have been flown off a North Sea platform after Covid-19 cases were picked up on board.