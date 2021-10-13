France footballer Lucas Hernandez faces six-month jail term in Spain By Press Association October 13, 2021, 5:48 pm Lucas Hernandez (right) plays for Bayern Munich (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP) France defender Lucas Hernandez is facing a six-month prison sentence in Spain for violating a restraining order. The Bayern Munich player has been told to appear in court on Tuesday so he can be given an order to turn himself in to start serving the sentence. He will have 10 days from Tuesday to present himself to authorities. Hernandez’s lawyers are trying to appeal. Hernandez used to play for Atletico Madrid (Nick Potts/PA) Hernandez was arrested after an altercation with his wife in Spain in 2017 while he played for Atletico Madrid. Both had a restraining order put in place by a judge after the incident but they violated it by travelling together to the United States. He was found guilty of violating the order in 2019 and his request to suspend the six-month sentence was denied. Hernandez was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League last weekend. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Three killed as train hits ‘migrants sleeping on tracks’ in France Kylian Mbappe completes turnaround as France beat Spain in Nations League final Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Lucas Digne pulls out of France’s Nations League squad due to injury