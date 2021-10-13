Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings after crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 7:01 pm
Crowd trouble marred England’s clash with Hungary at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Crowd trouble marred England's clash with Hungary at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to the disturbances which marred England’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday night, and the violent scenes at the Albania versus Poland match in the same group.

Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley after officers entered the stand to arrest an individual for a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to comments directed at a steward.

The Metropolitan Police described what happened as “minor disorder”.

Poland’s Karol Swiderski, left, holds his head as fans throw missiles onto the pitch following his goal
Poland’s Karol Swiderski, left, holds his head as fans throw missiles on to the pitch following his goal (Franc Zhurda/AP)

The Albania versus Poland game in Tirana was temporarily suspended. Bottles were thrown on to the pitch after Karol Swiderski scored for Poland in the 77th minute.

Football’s world governing body said in a statement: “Following an analysis of the match reports, FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to yesterday’s England v Hungary and Albania v Poland FIFA World Cup qualifier matches.

“Once again, FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at both matches and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse. FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football.”

Hungary were ordered to play two matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, over the racist behaviour of their fans during the qualifier against England in Budapest last month.

Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants during the match on September 2, which England won 4-0.

In July, European football’s governing body UEFA imposed a two-match stadium ban on the Hungarian federation following an investigation into the behaviour of their supporters during Euro 2020 matches in Budapest and Munich.

