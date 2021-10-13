Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rory McIlroy looking to kick on after emotional Ryder Cup

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 8:18 pm
Rory McIlroy is ready to return to action at the CJ Cup (Anthony Behar/PA)
Rory McIlroy has vowed to reap the positives from his Ryder Cup meltdown as he prepares to return to action at the big-money CJ Cup in Las Vegas this week.

McIlroy broke down in tears in a rare show of emotion after winning his singles match against Xander Schauffele in Europe’s ill-fated quest at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

And the 32-year-old admits that while nobody was more surprised at the reaction than himself, he believes it may have left him better equipped to continue his challenge to move back up the world rankings.

2021 Ryder Cup Package
Rory McIlroy hopes his rare display of emotion may serve him well (Richard Sellars/PA)

McIlroy said: “I don’t necessarily get emotional about golf, so I guess in that way it surprised me. But it’s a very emotionally-charged week.

“I think it was a good thing for me. I think maybe I realised a couple of things about myself that I hadn’t known, or maybe I had known but I was trying to keep down and not let them out.

“I was surprised at how emotional I got, but after a little bit of reflection over the last couple of weeks, I sort of realised why I did get that way.”

Despite the absence of world number one John Rahm, eight members of the European Ryder Cup team will be playing in the event in Las Vegas, which has been moved from its usual home in South Korea for pandemic reasons.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Day Three – St Andrews
World number one John Rahm is absent from the event in Las Vegas (Kenny Smith/PA)

Despite facing such a wealth of talent, McIlroy remains convinced that on his day he still has the beating of all his rivals and can swiftly head back into the world’s top 10.

“I think when I play my best, I’m the best player in the world,” added McIlroy.

“I haven’t played like that for a while, but I don’t feel like I have to go that far back to whenever the pandemic hit, I was number one in the world.

“It’s not the position I want to be in, but at the same time there’s so many other guys that are trying to do the same thing as I’m doing, and the competition gets tougher each and every year.”

With Rahm opting instead to play in Valderrama, American Dustin Johnson will be the top-seeded player at the event, and he hopes his team’s success in Wisconsin will stand him in good stead.

“Obviously I had a really nice Ryder Cup and hopefully I can just build off that a little bit,” said Johnson.

“The game’s starting to turn around. Obviously I kind of took the last couple of weeks off, so I’m trying to get back into the swing of things here this week.”

