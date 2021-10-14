Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cricket Australia chief: Ashes preparations proceeding full steam ahead

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 3:52 am Updated: October 14, 2021, 9:42 am
England captain Joe Root (left) and Australia captain Tim Paine (Nick Potts/PA)
The Cricket Australia (CA) boss says Ashes preparations are proceeding “full steam ahead” after the tour was given the green light by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Concerns over Australia’s Covid travel restrictions and the prospect of multiple withdrawals among the visiting side were real enough just last week for the ECB to suggest they may not take part in the marquee series if a group befitting of the historic rivalry could not be raised.

But successful discussions with CA over arrangements for families and quarantine meant there were no opt-outs, with England on Sunday naming a near full-strength squad for the tour.

Following the ECB’s tick of approval, which was given “subject to several critical conditions being met”, CA’s chief executive Nick Hockley said preparations were now moving “full steam ahead”.

“We are working with all of the relevant parties to play the schedule as planned,” he said.

“Now that the tour’s confirmed, we’re doubling down on the finer detail with each of the venues and each of the host cities.”

Mr Hockley also offered insight into the ECB’s conditions for the tour’s approval, which include working out visa exemptions and biosecurity protocols.

He said: “We’re working to process the various visa and travel exemptions for the entire touring party … that’s the first set of conditions.

“The second set is the finer detail of our biosecurity protocols. That’s work that’s ongoing, as between our respective medical teams.

“What I can say is that we’ve got a range of medical protocols that will vary depending on the nature of the situation in any of the cities as we move around Australia for the tour.

“Planning an Ashes series is a big, complex endeavour in normal times. But obviously with the overlay of biosecurity requirements, the level of detail of planning by lots of people is absolutely superb.

“I think we’re all now looking forward to that first ball on the eighth of December at the Gabba.”

After the first Test in Brisbane, the sides will meet for a day/night Test in Adelaide, the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, then matches in Sydney and Perth.

