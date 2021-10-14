Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Five killed as man fires arrows at shoppers in Norway

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 7:17 am
An arrow is seen in a wall after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in a town west of the Norwegian capital, Oslo. (Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB via AP)
An arrow is seen in a wall after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in a town west of the Norwegian capital, Oslo. (Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB via AP)

A man armed with a bow has fired arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town, killing five people before he was arrested, authorities said.

Police in the community of Kongsberg, near the capital of Oslo, said there was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate.

Two other people were wounded and were in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.

“The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this,” Police Chief Oeyving Aas said.

Police Chief Oeying Aas
Police Chief Oeyving Aas (Terje Pedersen/NTB/AP)

Acting prime minister Erna Solberg described the attack as “gruesome” and said it was too early to speculate on a motive.

Prime minister-designate Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is expected to take office on Thursday, called the assault “a cruel and brutal act”.

Police were alerted to the attack at around 6.15pm and arrested the suspect about 30 minutes later.

According to police, the suspect walked around shooting arrows in central Kongsberg, a community of 26,000 about 40 miles south west of Oslo.

Norway Attack
Police at the scene (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix/AP)

Mr Aas declined to comment on reports that the man used a crossbow, saying only there were “several crime scenes”.

The man has not been questioned yet, he added.

Norway’s domestic security agency PST was informed of the assault.

Town officials invited people affected by the attack and their relatives to gather for support at a local hotel.

Mass killings are rare in Norway. The country’s worst peacetime slaughter was on July 22 2011, when right-wing extremist Anders Breivik set off a bomb in Oslo, killing eight people, then headed to tiny Utoya Island, where he stalked the mostly teenage members of the Labour Party’s youth wing and killed another 69.

Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum under Norwegian law, but his term can be extended as long as he is considered a danger to society.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal