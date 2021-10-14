Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six dead as armed clashes erupt in Beirut during blast inquiry judge protests

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 9:38 am Updated: October 14, 2021, 2:59 pm
Lebanese security forces react to gunfire during a protest in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)
Six people have been killed and dozens more injured as armed clashes broke out in Beirut during a protest against the lead judge investigating last year’s massive blast in the city’s port.

Lebanon’s interior minister, Bassam Mawlawi, said that many of those injured were shot by snipers from buildings.

He called the events “a very dangerous sign”.

The exchanges of fire involving snipers, pistols, rifles and rocket-propelled grenades were a dangerous escalation of tensions over the domestic probe.

Lebanon Protests
Gunfire echoed in the capital and ambulances rushed to the scene amid reports of casualties.

Four projectiles fell near a private French school, causing panic, a security official said. The students huddled in the central corridors with the windows open to avoid major impact, in scenes reminiscent of the 1975-1990 civil war.

The protest outside the Justice Palace was called by the powerful Hezbollah group and its allies who are demanding the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the gunfire, but tensions were high along a former civil war front line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas.

A journalist with the Associated Press saw one man open fire with a pistol during the protest. Another witness said he saw people shooting in the direction of protesters from the balcony of a building.

Lebanese soldiers stand guard near the Justice Palace
At least two men were seen injured and bleeding. The army deployed heavily in the area following the shooting.

In a statement, Prime Minister Najib Mikati appealed for calm and urged people “not to be dragged into civil strife”.

Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrates that were improperly stored at a port warehouse detonated on August 4 2020, killing at least 215 people, injuring thousands and destroying parts of nearby neighbourhoods.

It was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and has further devastated the country already hit by political divisions and unprecedented economic and financial meltdown.

Mr Bitar, the second judge to lead the complicated investigation, has come up against opposition from Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group and its allies who accuse him of singling out politicians for questioning, most of them allied with Hezbollah.

Beirut docks before and after the huge blast
None of the group’s officials have so far been charged in the 14-month-old investigation.

The armed clash could derail the country’s month-old government even before it begins tackling Lebanon’s unprecedented economic crisis.

A cabinet meeting was cancelled on Wednesday after Hezbollah demanded urgent government action against the judge. One Hezbollah-allied minister said he and other cabinet members would stage a walkout if Judge Tarek Bitar was not removed.

