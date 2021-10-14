Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Apartment block fire leaves 46 dead and dozens injured in Taiwan

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 9:44 am Updated: October 14, 2021, 10:34 am
In this image taken from video by Taiwan’s EBC, firefighters shoot water into a building that caught fire in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The fire engulfed a 13-story building overnight in southern Taiwan, the island’s semi-official Central News Agency reported Thursday. (EBC via AP )
The death toll from a fire that engulfed an apartment building in southern Taiwan has risen to 46, according to local officials who said at least another 41 people were injured.

The 13-storey building caught fire at around 3am on Thursday, fire officials in the city of Kaohsiung said.

A fire department statement said the blaze was “extremely fierce” and destroyed many floors.

At least 32 bodies were sent straight to the morgue, Fire Chief Li Ching-hsiu told reporters at the scene.

Taiwan Fire
Firefighters battle the blaze (EBC/AP)

Another 14 people who showed no signs of life were among 55 taken to hospital. In Taiwan, official confirmation of a death can only be made in hospital.

Video broadcast on Taiwanese television showed orange flames and smoke billowing out of the lower floors of the building as firefighters sprayed water from the street.

After daybreak, they could be seen spraying water into the middle floors of the still smouldering building from elevated platforms.

The cause of the fire was unclear, but firefighters noted the flames burned most intensely where a lot of clutter had been piled up, the fire department statement said.

Witnesses told Taiwanese media they heard an explosion at around 3am.

The building is about 40 years old with shops on the lower levels and apartments above. The lower floors were completely blackened.

