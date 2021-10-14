Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trash talking: A bin in Jerusalem thanks you for not littering

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 12:40 pm
A man walks a dog near the talking bin (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

A bin installed next to a bus stop in Jerusalem applauds those who use it.

People who put a piece of rubbish inside hear a recording of a child’s voice saying “Thank you very much”.

It is part of an initiative by local residents to clean up the streets in the Pat neighbourhood of the city.

Jerusalem is known for its world-famous religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. But it is also a congested modern city of nearly one million residents, with the earthly blights of traffic, potholes and litter.

A woman waits for a bus near the talking bin
A woman waits for a bus near the talking bin (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

The bins are equipped with solar panels, sensors and a device that expresses appreciation in a variety of voices when anything is dropped in.

“Our neighbourhood is dirty and and we want to make a difference,” said Talya Tomer, a local resident and street artist. “We want to have clean streets that look nice and are nice to walk in.”

In keeping with the Jewish Sabbath, a volunteer switches the device off every Friday at sundown.

