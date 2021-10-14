Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruce Mouat to double up as Britain’s Winter Olympics squad starts to take shape

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 2:26 pm
Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Bruce Mouat, and Hammy McMillan will form the GB men’s curling team at the Winter Olympics (Jane Barlow/PA)
Bruce Mouat will make history as the first curler to represent Great Britain in two disciplines at the same Olympic Games in Beijing next year.

The 27-year-old skip has been selected as part of a five-strong men’s squad and will also partner Jen Dodds in the mixed doubles event.

They are the first British athletes to be officially selected for the Games in the Chinese capital next February, with the women’s team still facing a tough qualifying competition in December to confirm their place.

Mouat said: “I’m absolutely delighted to finally get the news that we’re going to be heading to Beijing.

“It’s so exciting and testament to the effort that all of us have put in over the last four years to get to this point.

“It’s all the more exciting to be able to play in other events. I don’t think I ever dreamed of being able to play in two Olympic disciplines when I was younger, so to have that opportunity now and to be the first British Olympian to do so makes it even better.”

Bruce Mouat will partner Jen Dodds in GB’s mixed doubles curling team in Beijing (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mouat, a former world junior champion, is joined by Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan, with Ross Whyte acting as the alternate.

But it is his long-standing partnership with Dodds which may yield the strongest medal chance, with the duo having claimed the world mixed doubles title in Aberdeen earlier this year.

The curling mixed doubles event was added to the Olympic programme for the first time in Pyeongchang in 2018, but a British pairing did not qualify.

Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds will be GB’s first mixed doubles team at the Winter Olympics (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dodds said: “To be selected for my first Olympics means so much.

“It’s obviously something we’ve been striving towards for years. Every cycle I’ve been in that’s been the goal, so it’s a great honour to be selected as part of Team GB for this one.

“It means a lot to be in the team with Bruce as well. We’ve known each other for so long. We started at the same club, so sharing this moment together is something really special.”

