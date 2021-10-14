Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Mikel Arteta praises ‘remarkable’ Patrick Vieira ahead of London derby

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 3:18 pm
Both Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira captained Arsenal during their playing careers (Anna Gowthorpe/PA/Tom Hevezi/PA)
Both Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira captained Arsenal during their playing careers (Anna Gowthorpe/PA/Tom Hevezi/PA)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hailed Patrick Vieira as a “remarkable” player and a one-of-a-kind talent.

Vieira won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with the Gunners, captaining them on their unbeaten Invincibles season.

He takes his Crystal Palace side to the Emirates Stadium on Monday night as he prepares to meet Arsenal for the first time as a manager.

Vieira was linked with the vacant Arsenal role before Arteta, another former club captain, landed the position.

Arteta and Vieira rarely met on the pitch as players.
Arteta and Vieira rarely met on the pitch as players (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The two never played in the same Arsenal side and only crossed paths a couple of times as opponents but Arteta was in no doubt how good a player Vieira was during his time in Arsene Wenger’s midfield.

“He was very dominant,” Arteta said of his Palace counterpart.

“He was physically really gifted, technically too, he had the right temper, he was brave and he could score goals. He could do a bit of everything and he was remarkable.

“Patrick was Patrick. There’s not going to be another one like him.

“He is an Arsenal legend and I hope he gets the reception he deserves for what he did for the club, not only as a player but also what he transmitted as a person.

“He was a captain of the club in the most successful era in the last many years and it is great to have him back.”

A midfielder Arteta will not be able to call on when the Eagles make the journey across London on Monday night is Granit Xhaka.

View this post on Instagram

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal