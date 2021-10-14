Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Ferran Torres ruled out with foot fracture

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 4:45 pm Updated: October 14, 2021, 5:04 pm
Ferran Torres, right, has fractured a bone in his right foot (Marco Bertorello/AP)
Ferran Torres, right, has fractured a bone in his right foot (Marco Bertorello/AP)

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres suffered a fractured foot whilst on international duty with Spain, his club have announced.

Torres was forced off shortly before the end of his country’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League final defeat to France in Milan on Sunday.

City said in a statement: “Ferran Torres has suffered an injury to his right foot whilst on international duty.

“The City forward, who scored twice in Spain’s UEFA Nations League semi-final victory over Italy and also started the showpiece final against France, has picked up a small fracture.

“He has since returned to Manchester for tests and will continue to be monitored.”

Torres is understood to have picked up the injury during the win over the Italians, but was deemed fit enough to start the match against France.

Italy Spain Nations League Soccer
Ferran Torres starred against Italy in the UEFA Nations League (Antonio Calanni/AP)

However, subsequent tests have now revealed the extent of the striker’s injury and it is likely to force him out of a period of vital tests for both club and country.

City face a Manchester derby at Old Trafford plus a Champions League clash with Paris St Germain within the next six weeks, while Spain play World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden next month.

