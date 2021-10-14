Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travis singer Fran Healy shows off wounds after he was ‘mauled’ by dachshund

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 5:08 pm
Fran Healy (Zak Hussein/PA)
Fran Healy (Zak Hussein/PA)

Travis singer Fran Healy has said there was “so much blood”, as he showed off his wounds after he was “mauled” by a sausage dog.

The musician, 48, best known for hits including Why Does It Always Rain On Me? and Sing, said he was attacked by the animal after he tried to come to its rescue following a car accident.

Healy, who lives in Los Angeles, said the injury was so bad that he was bleeding “all over the shop” and the fire service had to come to his aid.

He wrote on Twitter: “I was driving down my hill and as I rounded a corner there were 3 cars jackknifed and from the middle of the chaos ran a daschund.

“So I jumped out and chased it up the hill. Cars bomb down our hill and it would have been toast.

“So I tried to pick it up and it mauled the shit out my left hand.

“I held on, hoping to chuck it into our porch but then I slipped and it bolted off, leaving me pishing blood all over the shop. So much blood.

“Then all the neighbors came out and one of them called an ambulance.

“I ran into the house and poured alcohol over the wounds… then I came out but it wasn’t an ambulance… it was a massive fire engine… and I have to say, 5 Calvin Klein models got out and then I’m telling them about the daschund and they suggested urgent care…

“By this time there was about 20 cars waiting to pass, I’m pishing blood (by the way ladies and some boys… I totally now get the fireman thing) anyways I drove to Urgent Care on Selma and they cleaned me up good and now I’m here and my finger is patched up and bloody sore.”

He shared photos of a gaping wound on his finger, as well as a shot of his hand bandaged up.

Healy said the dog survived the ordeal and it turned out his owner lives in a home formerly owned by Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks.

He wrote: “The dog… is fine. Was cornered at the bottom of the hill and the owner, who lives in Stevie Nicks old house (pop pickers), was reunited.”

