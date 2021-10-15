Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

George Takei reopens feud with Star Trek colleague William Shatner

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 2:40 am
George Takei reopened his long-running feud with former Star Trek colleague William Shatner as he dismissed the actor’s space flight (Ian West/PA)
George Takei reopened his long-running feud with former Star Trek colleague William Shatner as he dismissed the actor’s space flight (Ian West/PA)

George Takei reopened his long-running feud with former Star Trek colleague William Shatner as he dismissed the actor’s space flight.

Shatner, 90, made history on Wednesday as the oldest person to reach space thanks to a rocket built by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin.

Takei, 84, said he was unimpressed by his former co-star’s achievements as he revisited their decades-old run of ill-feeling.

Destination Star Trek Europe
George Takei compared his former Star Trek colleague William Shatner to a ‘guinea pig’ following his trip to space (Joe Giddens/PA)

“He’s boldly going where other people have gone before,” Takei told Page Six.

“He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old and it’s important to find out what happens.

“So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study. Although he’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit!”

Shatner played Captain James T Kirk of the USS Enterprise on Star Trek while Takei portrayed Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu.

They have argued publicly for years, with Takei once accusing Shatner of ignoring him on set and alleging he changed a script so Sulu did not take command of the starship in an episode.

Shatner Space Launch
William Shatner made history as the oldest person to ever fly to space (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Last year Takei appeared on David Tennant’s podcast and said Shatner felt a rivalry with the rest of the Star Trek cast and it often felt like “William Shatner against the world”.

He said the actor was ruffled by the amount of fan mail Leonard Nimoy – who played Spock – received.

Shatner chose to respond to that barb publicly.

He tweeted: “George needs a new hobby. Now he’s making things up. We never saw fan letters. That’s why there’s so many secretary-signed photos. We barely saw George. He was in once a week at most – how would he know anything? The only person with jealousy is George.”

After Wednesday’s trip to space, Shatner was visibly awed by what he experienced.

He told billionaire Amazon founder Bezos  it was “the most profound experience I can imagine”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal