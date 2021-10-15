Tom Brady stars as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late run to earn a 28-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Fresh off a mammoth 411-yard and five-touchdown performance against the Miami Dolphins last week, Tampa Bay’s veteran quarterback again led from the front as he guided the Buccaneers to their fifth win of the season.

Brady, who had his right thumb taped, threw two touchdowns and 297 yards as Tampa Bay opened up a 21-7 lead at half-time.

"We got a good little break here. Use it and then get back to work." 🗣: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/6Txrku8G5V — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 15, 2021

Brady said on nfl.com: “It was a good win. It’s tough to win on the road.

“Obviously, we didn’t play our best, so we’ve got to get back to work. We got a good little break here, use it and get back to work, see if we can get better.”