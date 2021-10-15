Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Criminal charges brought over deadly subway collapse in Mexico City

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 8:18 am
Mexico City prosecutors said the accident was due to mistakes made during the construction of the metro line (AP)
Mexico City prosecutors have said they will bring criminal charges over construction and design defects that caused an elevated subway line to collapse in May, killing 26 people.

Ernestina Godoy, the city attorney general, said studies found that construction defects like poor welds and missing connection studs caused the collapse. She said bad design also played a role.

Ms Godoy did not identify individuals who will face charges of homicide, causing injury and damages.

But in the case of the companies involved, Ms Godoy said the goal of the criminal charges will aimed at making them pay for or repair damage both to the subway and the victims.

Criminal charges against individuals could result in prison sentences.

The results of the prosecutors’ report are similar to the conclusions presented by the private Norwegian certification firm DNV in September.

Both reports cited poorly-welded, badly-located and completely missing studs that were intended to join steel support beams to a concrete layer supporting the track bed.

But the prosecutors also cited bad welds in steel beams underlying the concrete track bed that either failed to adhere or split.

Steel struts intended to stiffen the metal beams were too short or not properly attached, and the elevated line was not designed with enough of a safety margin.

The defects distorted the train line’s framework, leading to “fatigue cracks” that reduced the structure’s ability to bear weight.

The 1.3 billion-dollar (£949 million) Line 12 of Mexico City’s metro system was built between 2010 and 2012 when current foreign affairs secretary Marcelo Ebrard was the capital’s mayor.

Mr Ebrard is seen as one of the likely contenders to succeed president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The project was plagued by cost overruns and alleged design flaws, as well as suspected corruption and conflicts of interest.

The city was forced to close the line in 2014, just 17 months after it was inaugurated, so tracks could be replaced or repaired. The section that collapsed has remained closed since May.

Some companies involved in the original construction have since argued that heavier ballast and other changes and repairs over the years may have added too much weight to the elevated line, or that it might have been weakened by Mexico City’s frequent earthquakes.

