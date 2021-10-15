Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Custody hearing for Norway bow-and-arrow killings suspect

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 9:02 am
Flowers and candles are placed at the scene of the attack in Kongsberg, Norway (NTB via AP)
The suspect in a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and wounded three others in a quiet Norwegian town this week is facing a custody hearing.

Espen Andersen Braathen will not appear in court because he has has confessed to the killings and has agreed to being held in custody, officials said.

The 37-year-old Danish citizen was arrested on Wednesday night, 30 minutes after a deadly rampage which apparently targeted random people in the town of Kongsberg.

Tributes left at the scene
Five people died in the attack (AP)

Police have described the attack as an act of terror.

On Thursday, Andersen Braathen was handled over to medical authorities, Norwegian news media reported, where he will be observed and assessed by two experts who will try to clarify whether he was sane at the time of the attack.

If they conclude he was not sane, he cannot be punished for the acts, but can be sentenced to compulsory mental health care.

Andersen Braathen allegedly used a bow and arrow and possibly other weapons to randomly target people at a supermarket and other locations in Kongsberg, the town of about 26,000 where he lived.

Bow and arrow attack scene
Police cordon off one of the sites where a man killed several people on Wednesday afternoon in Kongsberg (AP)

Four women and a man between the ages of 50 and 70 were killed, and three other people were wounded.

Police said they believe he acted alone. Norway’s domestic security service PST said the attack “appears to be an act of terror”.

It added that Andersen Braathen was known to the PST, but declined to elaborate.

The suspect has been described by police as a Muslim convert, with officers adding that there had been earlier worries of the man having been “radicalised”.

According to Norwegian media, Andersen Braathen has a conviction for burglary and drug possession, and last year a court granted a restraining order for him to stay away from his parents for six months after threatening to kill one of them.

