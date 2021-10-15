Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

UEFA referees’ chief: Offside law wording can be improved in wake of Mbappe goal

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 11:20 am Updated: October 15, 2021, 11:24 am
Kylian Mbappe’s winner for France in the Nations League demonstrated that the wording of the offside law needs to be improved, according to UEFA’s referees’ chief Roberto Rosetti (Massimo Paolone/AP)
Kylian Mbappe’s winner for France in the Nations League demonstrated that the wording of the offside law needs to be improved, according to UEFA’s referees’ chief Roberto Rosetti (Massimo Paolone/AP)

UEFA’s referees’ chief believes the wording of the offside law needs to be improved in the wake of Kylian Mbappe’s controversial winner in Sunday’s Nations League final.

The France striker was in an offside position but was played onside after Spain defender Eric Garcia stretched to intercept a through-ball from Theo Hernandez and made slight contact.

Spanish players remonstrated with English referee Anthony Taylor over the decision to award the goal, which was allowed to stand because Garcia’s touch created a new phase of play.

Roberto Rosetti, UEFA’s chief refereeing officer, said Taylor had made the right decision but said the wording of the law had to be changed.

“Anthony Taylor made a correct decision based on the existing law and its official interpretation“ the Italian said.

“The player (Garcia) deliberately intervened to play the ball and the opponent (Mbappe) was not interfering with play.

“However this case shows us that the current interpretation of the law appears to be in conflict with the spirit of the law itself, which is to prevent any player from taking advantage from their offside position.

“UEFA’s stance is that there are ways to improve the wording to bring it into line with the aim of the offside law and of the spirit of the game.”

Rosetti said he had already been in touch with colleagues at world governing body FIFA and the game’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to discuss solutions at the latter’s forthcoming technical advisory panel meeting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]