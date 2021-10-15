Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home favourite Allen hits back to end Trump’s winning Northern Ireland Open run

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 5:40 pm Updated: October 15, 2021, 10:46 pm
Mark Allen sunk Judd Trump in Belfast (George Wood/PA)
Judd Trump’s long reign as Northern Ireland Open champion came to a dramatic end as he was beaten 5-3 by home favourite Mark Allen in Belfast.

Trump, the winner of the tournament in each of the last three years, looked set to stroll through their last eight clash after leading 3-0 and looking set to increase his advantage.

But a missed red that would have effectively sealed a 4-0 advantage proved the pivotal moment as Allen produced a scintillating clearance to get his first frame on the board.

After clawing his way back level, a superb break of 128 put Allen in front for the first time, and he rode his luck to take a scrappy eighth frame and seal a famous victory.

Antrim-based Allen, who has never previously gone beyond the quarter-finals of the tournament, told Eurosport: “It’s not quite the way I wanted it to happen but I just had to fight for every ball.

“Any win against Judd is a really good win and I was very fortunate at times throughout the match. It was definitely my day.

Yan Bingtao cruised to victory over Mitchell Mann (George Wood/PA)

“I’m not resting on my laurels, I’ve come here to win the tournament so I’m not getting carried away yet.”

Allen will face Ricky Walden in the last four after the 38-year-old summoned a break of 91 in the decider to sink World Championship runner-up Shaun Murphy 5-4.

Yan Bingtao built on his shock win over Ronnie O’Sullivan by whitewashing Mitchell Mann 5-0, and he will play John Higgins after the veteran Scot saw off Dave Gilbert 5-3.

