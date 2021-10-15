Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Spurs board vows to work with fan groups after admitting relationship ‘strained’

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 7:10 pm
Tottenham’s board has come under fire from supporters (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tottenham’s board has come under fire from supporters (Steve Parsons/PA)

Tottenham’s board has conceded the club’s relationship with its main supporter groups has become “strained”, and vowed to work together to forge a stronger partnership in the months ahead.

The board was responding to a series of questions posted publicly by the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust this week having been denied a face-to-face meeting with senior figures at the club.

Fans have grown increasingly restless over Tottenham’s relative lack of activity in recent transfer windows, and have demanded officials clarify the club’s strategic visions and objectives.

In a response to the Trust’s board, which the recipient posted in full on their official website, the Tottenham board admitted: “We have.. always been committed to communication with our fan groups and Supporter Clubs [.]

“We recognise a relationship we all value is currently strained, and we hope that we can emerge from these tough times to work together more successfully.”

In response to the Trust’s specific questions about the board’s objectives over the short to medium turn, the club maintained it is in a strong position to “rebuild” post-Covid and meet the fans’ expectations.

Nuno Espirito Santo file photo
Spurs have made an inconsistent start under Nuno Espirito Santo (Nick Potts.PA)

“We have, thankfully, emerged from the pandemic with the club financially stable and sustainable,” the club added.

“Remarkably, this will in fact be our first full season in our new stadium with fans. We need to recognise the journey we are on – and its interruption – to rebuild both on and off the pitch.

“As we have said before, this Board has always been ambitious for the club and our supporters.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal