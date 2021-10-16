Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Mikel Arteta has the Didier Deschamps mindset, says Palace boss Patrick Vieira

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 11:54 am
Patrick Vieira, right, in action against Mikel Arteta (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Patrick Vieira, right, in action against Mikel Arteta (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Patrick Vieira has put Mikel Arteta in the same mould as Didier Deschamps ahead of his return to Arsenal on Monday.

Arteta hailed Vieira before their Emirates Stadium meeting, describing the Frenchman as an “Arsenal legend” for his trophy-laden nine years at the club between 1996 and 2005.

Crystal Palace boss Vieira repaid the compliment by comparing Arteta to Deschamps, his former France team-mate who emulated his World Cup playing success in 1998 by lifting the trophy as a manager 20 years later.

France boss Didier Deschamps
Didier Deschamps has won the World Cup with France as both a player and a manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“He is somebody who understood that, when he was playing, going into a managerial area was something he wanted to,” Vieira said of Arteta.

“The way he was playing on the field, talking a lot with his players, he reminds me of Didier Deschamps of the French national team.

“When he was playing you knew Didier was going to be a manager. Arteta is in the same mindset.”

Arteta followed Vieira’s lead in moving to Manchester City when he joined Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff in July 2016.

Vieira had left his role as manager of City’s elite development squad several months earlier to take charge at MLS side New York City.

The 45-year-old managed Nice in Ligue 1 after his spell in the United States ended.

Patrick Vieira
Patrick Vieira was on the Manchester City books before Mikel Arteta joined the club (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

“I don’t know him really well as a man,” Vieira said. “As a player I think he was a really good player and had a wonderful career.

“He was in the Manchester City group and he learned the job before getting the chance at Arsenal.

“He did everything in the right way. I think when he was under pressure he did really well as he’s always been calm and composed.

“You get criticised because you don’t win the first couple of games, then you’re the manager of the month because you win a couple of games. This is the industry we’re in.

“What is important is he is doing really well, he can focus on what he can control like how the team play, keeping going and trying to change things around.”

Vieira has won only one of his first seven league games as Palace manager – a sparkling 3-0 home victory over Tottenham.

There have been four draws and plenty of encouragement in some of Palace’s performances, including the last two outings against Brighton and Leicester.

But Vieira’s job appears to have been made harder by Newcastle’s newfound spending power following their controversial takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium.

Over the last four seasons there has been either one point or one place between Palace and Newcastle in the final Premier League standings.

Vieira said: “It’s good news for Newcastle football club, Newcastle fans and for the city of Newcastle.

“I would say you have to be happy for them. That’s the way it goes. We just have to manage it and deal with it.”

