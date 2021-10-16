Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Norwich rue missed chances against Brighton as wait for first win goes on

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 5:15 pm
Norwich City’s Josh Sargent missed a good chance during the 0-0 draw with Brighton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich’s wait for a first Premier League win of the season continued as they were left to rue missed chances during a goalless draw with Brighton.

Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki were guilty of poor misses at Carrow Road, but Daniel Farke’s men did at least earn a second point of the campaign with another clean sheet to make it two games without defeat, having lost their first six matches back in the top flight.

Both Norwich and Brighton had played out 0-0 draws before the international break and no fresh injury concerns meant the teams were unchanged from their respective stalemates with Burnley and Arsenal.

Leandro Trossard gave Seagulls boss Graham Potter an early concern when he required treatment on his elbow, but he was fine to continue before Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had to make a fine save to keep out a curling effort from Sargent following a neat Cruyff turn.

It would not be the only time the American attacker caused problems for the visitors and yet it was the south-coast side who created the better first-half openings.

Neal Maupay wanted a penalty in the 22nd minute when he raced into the area and rounded Tim Krul only to go down after a slight touch by the Norwich keeper. Referee Peter Bankes awarded a goal-kick and saw his decision backed up by a quick VAR check.

Krul made another key intervention soon after when he produced a superb fingertip save to divert the ball on to the crossbar after Maupay had set up Trossard for an exquisite volley.

It was not all one-way traffic at Carrow Road, with the Canaries enjoying plenty of good moments, the majority involving Sargent, who fluffed his lines at the crucial moment on the stroke of half-time.

The former Werder Bremen forward chased down a loose ball and must have thought his luck was in when Sanchez raced out of his goal and miscued his clearance. It presented Sargent with an open net, but his goalbound effort was too weak and Shane Duffy denied him a maiden Norwich goal.

Immediately after half-time the 21-year-old was involved again, but Dan Burn’s sliding tackle prevented another scoring opportunity.

Potter had seen enough by this point, with full-back Tariq Lamptey introduced for his first Premier League appearance in 10 months.

Solly March, another pacey wing-back for the Seagulls, soon joined Lamptey on the pitch, but only after Pukki had poked wide when played through on goal by Max Aarons in the 64th minute.

Both teams pushed for a late winner, a superb tackle by Burn thwarting Pukki inside the area before Maupay fired over from close range after March’s centre, but the spoils were shared, with Brighton now unbeaten in five league games.

