Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Pep Guardiola hails ‘extraordinary’ Bernardo Silva after Manchester City victory

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 6:14 pm Updated: October 16, 2021, 10:56 pm
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to Bernardo Silva at the end of the match (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to Bernardo Silva at the end of the match (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola hailed Bernardo Silva as extraordinary after champions Manchester City claimed a hard-fought 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Silva, who was linked with a move away in the summer, has been in fine form in the opening months of the season and again stood out in an otherwise disjointed City display at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portuguese scored the first of City’s goals after 12 minutes and had other opportunities in an impressive personal showing.

Guardiola said: “He is in the best form, alongside Rodri. They have both played incredibly well in the last four or five games.

“Bernardo is at the same level as in our second season (together) when we won 98 points. He was out of this world, the way he played.

“He always gives us the extra touch, the extra pass we need and he doesn’t lose balls. He scored a goal, which was important for him.

“The performance of Bernardo has been extraordinary again. We are incredibly lucky to have him.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring the opening goal
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring the opening goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“He is a joy to have with us and is playing in an incredible top level right now.”

City, without Ederson and Gabriel Jesus after their late return from international duty, were not at their fluid best but Burnley failed to punish their mistakes and the hosts had enough quality when it mattered.

Kevin De Bruyne put the result beyond doubt with their second goal 15 minutes from time.

Guardiola said: “My players always play good because they give everything and they gave it in a difficult game after the international break.

Kevin De Bruyne scores
Kevin De Bruyne rubber-stamped victory for City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Burnley are organised and you have to adjust and adapt to the way they play. I am so satisfied for the game we played and the victory we got.”

Burnley remain without a win and have just three points to their name after the first eight games of the season.

However, Clarets manager Sean Dyche, whose side had lost 5-0 on their last four visits to the Etihad, felt there were some positives to take.

Dyche said: “It was a better performance here. It’s been tough in recent times.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds the fans at the Etihad
Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds the fans at the Etihad (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We didn’t do much wrong but got punished. A couple of moments went against us from them reacting quicker.

“We created some good chances, which isn’t easy coming here, and on reflection there are some positive signs.

“We didn’t get anything but there are signs the team is heading in the right direction. There is belief around what we are trying to achieve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]