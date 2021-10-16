Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Erling Haaland marks Borussia Dortmund return with brace in victory over Mainz

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 10:40 pm
Erling Haaland scored a penalty against Mainz (Martin Meissner/AP)
Erling Haaland scored a penalty against Mainz (Martin Meissner/AP)

Erling Haaland marked his return from injury with two goals as Borussia Dortmund climbed to the top of the Bundesliga table.

The Norway international had been out since late September with a thigh problem but was back in the starting line-up against Mainz and played a starring role in Dortmund’s 3-1 victory.

Marco Reus gave the hosts the lead inside three minutes, and Haaland scored his first from the penalty spot in the 54th minute after lengthy VAR deliberations over a handball.

Jonathan Burkardt pulled one back for Mainz with three minutes left but the final word went to Dortmund and Haaland, with his second arriving in injury time.

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen both have the chance to take over top spot when they face each other on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Freiburg came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with RB Leipzig, Jeong Woo-yeong cancelling out Emil Forsberg’s first-half penalty.

Union Berlin defeated Wolfsburg 2-0 to leapfrog their opponents into fifth place and make it four victories in a row. Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring in the 49th minute and Sheraldo Becker added a second late on.

AC Milan players celebrate Koray Gunter's own goal
AC Milan players celebrate Koray Gunter’s own goal (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Hertha Berlin were 2-1 winners over Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach and Stuttgart drew 1-1 and bottom side Furth suffered another defeat, going down 1-0 to Bochum.

AC Milan came from two goals down to defeat Hellas Verona 3-2 and move into top spot in Serie A.

Gianluca Caprari gave the visitors the lead in the seventh minute and Antonin Barak doubled the advantage 24 minutes in from the penalty spot.

It stayed that way until the 59th minute, when Olivier Giroud scored his third goal for the club.

Franck Kessie levelled from the penalty spot in the 76th minute and – two minutes later – Koray Gunter’s own goal settled the match in Milan’s favour.

Lazio come from behind to claim a 3-1 victory over defending champions Inter Milan.

Ivan Perisic gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot in the 12th minute but Ciro Immobile equalised, also with a penalty, in the 64th minute and Felipe Anderson put Lazio ahead with nine minutes left.

Inter were furious that play continued with one of their players down injured and Lazio rubbed salt into the wound when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored a third before Luiz Felipe Ramos Marchi was sent off.

At the bottom, Spezia came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Salernitana.

Ten-man Real Sociedad left it very late to continue their excellent start to the LaLiga season by beating Mallorca 1-0 to move three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Aihen Munoz was sent off just before the break but Julen Lobete grabbed an injury-time winner for the Basque side.

Levante and Getafe, who both sit in the bottom three, played out a goalless draw.

Two late goals earned Lyon a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Ligue 1. Karl Toko Ekambi grabbed the opener from the penalty spot and Jason Denayer added a second in injury time.

Lille’s three-match winning run in the league was ended by a 1-0 defeat against Clermont, Vital N’Simba scoring the only goal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal