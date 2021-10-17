Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Violence is a defeat for all, says Pope as he condemns fatal stabbing of MP

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 12:46 pm Updated: October 17, 2021, 4:26 pm
The Pope (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
The Pope (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The Pope has condemned recent deadly attacks around the world, including on MP Sir David Amess in Essex, consoling the families of victims and calling violence “a defeat for everyone”.

“Last week various attacks were carried out, for example in Norway, Afghanistan, England, which caused many deaths and injuries,” Francis said, after greeting the public in St Peter’s Square for his customary Sunday remarks and blessings delivered from a window of the Apostolic Palace.

“I express my closeness to the families of the victims,” he said.

Sir David was fatally stabbed at a constituency surgery on Friday, and police are investigating it as a terrorist act.

In Norway, a bow-and-arrow attack claimed five lives and left three people wounded, and in southern Afghanistan, a suicide bombing at a mosque killed 47 people and wounded scores more. The so-called Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Francis said: “I implore you, please, to abandon the path of violence, which is always a losing one, is a defeat for all. Let’s remember that violence generates violence.”

Norwegian police have been criticised for reacting too slowly to contain the massacre in the town of Kongsberg, acknowledging that the five deaths occurred after officers first encountered the attacker, a 37-year-old local resident who, authorities say, has admitted to the killings and is undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

In Afghanistan, relatives of those killed by the bombing at a Shiite mosque in Kandahar province called on the ruling Taliban to protect them.

