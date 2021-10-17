Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matthew Wright’s field goal double snatches Jacksonville victory

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 6:34 pm
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring Jacksonville’s winning field goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring Jacksonville’s winning field goal (Adam Davy/PA)

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended the second-longest losing streak in NFL history as Matthew Wright’s last-gasp field goal sealed a stunning 23-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s all-Florida clash in London.

A week on from the Atlanta Falcons overcoming the New York Jets, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was again packed to the rafters as the NFL London Games double-header came to a thrilling conclusion.

Both teams needed a shot in the arm after poor starts to the season and the Jaguars grabbed their chance, ending their 20-game losing run by beating the Dolphins thanks to Wright’s field goal at the death.

There were wild celebrations after Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence – the first pick in this year’s draft – and head coach Urban Meyer secured their first NFL wins on an afternoon that looked to be heading the Dolphins’ way.

Jaylen Waddle opened the scoring as Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned strongly from a rib injury, but Lawrence found Marvin Jones Jr for a touchdown late to bring the score within three at half-time.

Star running back James Robinson added another Jags touchdown but Waddle responded with his second of the day and the game looked to be heading to overtime after Wright drew the score level with a 54-yard field goal.

But, having failed to score a field goal in their first five games, the little-known kicker hit a last-second winner from 53 yards.

The Dolphins had started well as they looked to end a four-game losing run, with returning Tagovailoa making some smart decisions during an opening drive that ended in a Waddle touchdown. Jason Sanders added the extra point.

Lawrence attempted to lead his side straight back up the field but tight end Dan Arnold dropped a key pass as the Dolphins restricted the Jags to a Wright field goal.

Tagovailoa continued to impress but the Dolphins were failing to make promising moments count, with Sanders field goals from 33 and 24 yards all they could add before the Jags showed signs of life.

Some bold play saw Lawrence convert a fourth down, allowing him to launch a 28-yard bomb that Jones Jr brought in superbly. Wright’s extra point meant the Jags were within three at half-time.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins – NFL London Games 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jaylen Waddle celebrates scoring a touchdown with his Miami Dolphins team-mates (Adam Davy/PA)

Meyer’s men maintained momentum after the break. Some fine Lawrence completions were followed by a scintillating 24-yard Robinson run just short of the goal-line, setting up the running back to bundle home a touchdown.

The sides traded turnovers and the Dolphins drove down the field, with Waddle celebrating his second touchdown of the day when grabbing a two-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins saw two challenges rejected as play became tense, with Wright drawing the game level with a curling 54-yard field goal – an effort that looked set to send the game to overtime.

But the decision for Lawrence to send a quick low pass to Laviska Shenault Jr and then a quick time out gave Wright the chance to hit a 53-yard winner.

