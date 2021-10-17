Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola facing late call over Ederson and Gabriel Jesus for Bruges clash

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 10:35 pm
Ederson missed Manchester City’s victory over Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola will make a late decision on whether Ederson and Gabriel Jesus should play in Manchester City’s Champions League clash in Bruges on Tuesday.

The Brazil pair were ruled out of Saturday’s Premier League win over Burnley after playing in a World Cup qualifier in South America on Thursday night.

City then took a practical decision for the duo to fly straight to Belgium ahead of the Champions League tie.

Gabriel Jesus has flown with Ederson straight to Belgium
This had the added advantage for the players of avoiding the need to quarantine on return to the UK. Although the law would have permitted them to train – or even play against Burnley – they would still have needed to spend the rest of their time in isolation for a number of days.

This is because both players were involved in Brazil’s previous match in Colombia, one of the few remaining countries on the UK’s travel red list, on October 10.

The downside to the arrangement from City boss Guardiola’s point of view is that he will hold Monday’s training session in Manchester before travelling to Belgium.

Guardiola will assess the Brazil pair on his arrival in Belgium
Guardiola said: “They are in Belgium right now. They told me they can play but we will see in what condition they are.

“We have time to prepare the training session but, because we have to train here, they will not be here. I have to think about it.

“We sent them there because the day after the game in Bruges they can come back and make a normal life. If they had come back directly to Manchester they would have been isolated in a hotel and we didn’t want that. That is why they travelled to Belgium.

“Maybe they will be able to play and that is good news.”

City lost to PSG on their last Champions League outing
City, who reached the Champions League final last season, have slipped to third in Group A behind Paris St Germain and Bruges after losing in the French capital last time out.

With Bruges having already shown their mettle by drawing with PSG, Guardiola recognises the pressure is on ahead of back-to-back encounters with the Belgian champions.

Guardiola said: “We love the pressure, I love it. I know what we have to do, we have to win. We know that.

“It is what it is. We live all the time on the brink, on the edge.

“We don’t have much time but we’ll recover well and prepare a little bit for the game.”

