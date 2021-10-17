Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arteta aims to create next generation of model Arsenal players to follow Vieira

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 10:35 pm
Mikel Arteta (left) and Patrick Vieira face each other on Monday (John Walton/Morgan Harlow/PA)
Mikel Arteta is aiming to create the next generation of model Arsenal players to follow in the footsteps of Invincibles skipper Patrick Vieira.

Vieira takes his Crystal Palace side to the Emirates Stadium on Monday night looking to get one over the club where he won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

The period of success Arsenal had under Arsene Wenger – and with Vieira leading on the pitch – has yet to be repeated at the club.

Arteta himself enjoyed moderate success as Gunners captain and has also delivered the FA Cup since taking over as manager.

But, with Arsenal kicking off 13th in the table and knowing defeat would see them fall below the Eagles, replicating the feats of a squad that went unbeaten en route to winning the Premier League in 2004 is something Arteta is now striving to bring back.

Asked if Arsenal have a problem moving on from “heroes” such as Vieira, Arteta replied: “It is, because normally they become heroes when they are successful and when you win football games and trophies.

Patrick Vieira (right) in action against Mikel Arteta
Arteta (left) was one of several Arsenal midfielders who would come after Vieira (right) and be compared to the France World Cup winner (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“To do that, obviously you don’t just need an individual you need a squad and in this context probably, (right now) is the best-ever generation in Premier League history – to become champions of this league, the top points that they used to have, today it wouldn’t be enough even today to win the Premier League.

“So that’s very significant as well but that has to be the aim. The club has done it in the past and we are looking to do it again.”

Arteta was one of several Arsenal midfielders who would come after Vieira and be compared to the France World Cup winner.

There have been plenty since and Arteta feels showing your ability is the way to answer such scrutiny.

“I think when you get that comparison you need to accept straight away that if you don’t win three or four Premier League titles, you will always be worse than the previous one,” he added.

“They have already done it and you have just started, so for three or four years prepare yourself that you’re not going to be as good with every comparison.

“It’s impossible to achieve it in three weeks, so just focus on what you are as a player, what you are asked by your manager to do, be yourself and don’t try to be anyone else.”

