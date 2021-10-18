Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What Premier League teams can expect from their Champions League opponents

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 12:46 pm Updated: October 18, 2021, 1:34 pm
Luis Suarez will take on old club Liverpool in Champions League action (Adam Davy/PA)
Luis Suarez will take on old club Liverpool in Champions League action (Adam Davy/PA)

The Champions League’s third round of group-stage fixtures sees Liverpool travel to Atletico Madrid for an old-boy reunion. Here, the PA news agency looks at the four English teams’ European opponents this week.

Club Brugge

Belgium’s surprise Champions League package will be bidding for another upset when hosting Manchester City on Tuesday. The Belgium champions pulled off a stunning 1-1 draw with Paris St Germain, thwarting Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe no less. Then Club Brugge beat RB Leipzig 2-1 to put themselves ahead of City in the Group A standings. Pep Guardiola’s men will expect to reverse that this week, but the resolute hosts will be itching to deliver on the shock factor once more.

Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez will be gunning for his old club when Liverpool head to Madrid on Tuesday. The 34-year-old racked up 82 goals in 133 games for the Reds, and will doubtless be keen to put one over his former employers. Uruguay hitman Suarez last faced Liverpool when his Barcelona side was hammered 4-0 at Anfield in 2019. Atletico also dumped then-reigning champions Liverpool out of the tournament at the last-16 stage in March 2020. Atletico have lost just once in La Liga so far this term and currently sit second in Group B behind Liverpool.

Atalanta

Liverpool v Atalanta – UEFA Champions League – Group D – Anfield
Gian Piero Gasperini will aim to heap more misery on Manchester United with his Atalanta team on Wednesday (Paul Ellis/PA)

Gian Piero Gasperini’s buoyant Atalanta will head to Old Trafford on Wednesday to face Manchester United in a bid to remain top of Group F. Josip Ilicic broke his season-long domestic duck with a brace on Sunday as Atalanta thrashed Empoli 4-1 in Serie A. The Italians will hope to pile more misery on an off-colour United, after winning 1-0 at Young Boys and clawing a 2-2 draw with Villarreal.

Malmo

Former Newcastle striker Jon Dahl Tomasson is at the helm of Swedish outfit Malmo (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Newcastle striker Jon Dahl Tomasson is at the helm of Swedish outfit Malmo (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Swedish outfit cannot arrive at Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in Wednesday’s Group H clash with much in the way of expectation. Malmo have shipped seven goals in two defeats, going down 4-0 at Zenit and 3-0 at home to Juventus.

