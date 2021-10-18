Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spencer Tunick stages salty photo shoot at Israel’s Dead Sea

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 1:59 pm Updated: October 18, 2021, 2:21 pm
People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Some 300 male and female volunteers stripped naked and donned white body paint for an artistic installation meant to draw attention to the shrinking Dead Sea.

They posed for US photographer Spencer Tunick, who has done similar installations in other exotic locales around the world, including French wine country, a Swiss glacier, a beach in South Africa and Hull.

The shoot was promoted by Israel’s tourism ministry.

“My visit to Israel was an experience for me and I am always happy to return here and photograph in the only country in the Middle East that allows art such as this,” Mr Tunick said.

The models were covered with white paint (Ariel Schalit/AP)
He did an earlier installation at the Dead Sea in 2011.

The volunteers gathered in the early afternoon on Sunday.

They disrobed and smeared their bodies with white paint in the desert outside the Israeli city of Arad.

The shoot lasted around three hours, with the artist positioning the volunteers and the camera.

Spencer Tunick uses a megaphone to direct an installation (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Organisers hope the installation will draw attention to the importance of preserving the Dead Sea.

The salty body of water at the earth’s lowest point has been steadily shrinking in recent decades as Israel and its neighbours have diverted upstream water sources for agriculture.

The tourism ministry said it hoped the artistic installation would draw visitors to the area.

Israel has been largely closed off to foreign travellers since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but is gradually welcoming back vaccinated visitors as its caseload declines.

