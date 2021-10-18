Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Ethiopian planes carry out air strikes on capital of Tigray region

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 2:18 pm
A fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) walks along a street (Ben Curtis/PA)
A fighter loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) walks along a street (Ben Curtis/PA)

Ethiopian military air strikes have hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region and killed at least three people, witnesses said, returning the war abruptly to Mekele after several months of peace.

The air strikes, confirmed by two humanitarian workers, came days after a new military offensive was launched against the Tigray forces who have been fighting Ethiopian and allied forces for nearly a year.

Mekele has not seen fighting since late June, when the Tigray forces retook much of the region and Ethiopian troops withdrew.

Since then, Ethiopia’s federal government has called all able citizens to crush the Tigray fighters who dominated the national government for 27 years before being sidelined by prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

What began as a political dispute in Africa’s second-most populous country has now killed thousands of people.

Spokespeople for the military and the prime minister did not immediately respond to questions.

One Mekele resident, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, said a market was bombed on a busy market day.

Ethiopian government soldiers (File/Ben Curtis/PA)
Ethiopian government soldiers (File/Ben Curtis/PA)

Kindeya, a spokesman for the Tigray authorities, asserted that many people were wounded.

Another resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said the first airstrike occurred just outside the city and three children from the same family were killed.

The resident said at least seven people were wounded in the second airstrike, which also badly damaged a hotel.

The Tigray region, along with the current areas of fighting in the neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions, are under a communications blackout, making it challenging to verify information.

The Tigray forces have said they are trying to pressure Ethiopia’s government to lift a deadly blockade imposed on the Tigray region since the dramatic turn in the war in June.

But witnesses in the Amhara region have alleged door-to-door killings and other atrocities against civilians by the Tigray fighters, an echo of the atrocities that Tigrayans reported at the hands of Ethiopian and allied forces earlier in the war.

The new offensive rages despite pressure from the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and other African nations for a ceasefire, talks and humanitarian access.

The US a month ago threatened a new round of targeted sanctions if steps toward those goals were not taken quickly.

Instead, the warring sides have shown no sign of stopping.

“The possibility for peaceful dialogue, which the people of Tigray had waited for, has no hope,” the Tigray forces said in a statement on Sunday.

The last time the Ethiopian military carried out an airstrike near Mekele was in June, when a market in Togoga outside the city was hit and at least 64 civilians were killed.

Soldiers for hours blocked medical teams from responding to victims.

