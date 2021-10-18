Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chuck Berry’s birthday marked by release of posthumous album

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 2:59 pm
Chuck Berry (Yui Mok/PA)
Chuck Berry (Yui Mok/PA)

Dualtone Records is marking the birthday of Chuck Berry by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock’n’roll legend.

Live From Blueberry Hill is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill cafe in St Louis, one of Berry’s favourite places to play.

The album will be released on December 17.

The album features Berry tearing through classics like Roll Over Beethoven, Sweet Little Sixteen and Johnny B. Goode.

Chuck Berry (Yui Mok/PA)
Chuck Berry (Yui Mok/PA)

In 1986, he became one of the first artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

His 95th birthday would have been on Monday.

More songs off the live album include Rock And Roll Music, Let It Rock, Carol/Little Queenie, Around And Around, Nadine and Mean Old World.

Berry inaugurated the Duck Room in the cafe that hosts live music and played more than 200 monthly concerts there over 17 years.

