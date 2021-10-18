Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moeen Ali allays Liam Livingstone injury concerns after England’s T20 defeat

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 8:54 pm
Liam Livingstone suffered an injury during England’s warm-up defeat to India (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Liam Livingstone suffered an injury during England’s warm-up defeat to India (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England are hopeful that Liam Livingstone suffered nothing worse than bruising to his left hand after he left the field during the climax of their T20 World Cup warm-up defeat to India.

Livingstone is viewed as a key part of England’s plans for the tournament and served notice of his all-round abilities in the six-wicket defeat in Dubai, striking a few fierce blows in a quick-fire 30 and then claiming the key wicket of Virat Kohli with his mix-and-match spin.

But his evening at the ICC Academy Oval took a turn for the worse in the 16th over of the Indian chase when he dropped top-scorer Ishan Kishan (70) in the deep and recoiled in pain.

He immediately departed in obvious pain, shaking his hand and looking at his fingers in clear discomfort as he was replaced by Sam Billings.

The 28-year-old did not return to the field but team-mate Moeen Ali, who won the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings over the weekend and continued his impressive form with a lively cameo worth 43 not out in just 20 balls, moved to allay any concerns.

England have one more practice fixture, against New Zealand on Wednesday, and while it may prove prudent to keep Livingstone on the sidelines for that match there are no indications that he is a doubt for Saturday’s Super 12 opener against the West Indies.

“I think he’s alright, I don’t know a lot about it but he seemed to be fine. I think it’s just bruising,” said Moeen.

“He was hit on the back of the hand. Obviously it was a little scare at the time, but he said he was fine so hopefully it’s good.

“He’s a brilliant player, he’s been playing really well over the last couple of years so I hope he can carry that form into the World Cup. I feel like it’s gonna be a big stage for him.”

England were outgunned by India’s batsmen despite posting a competitive score of 188 for five, built around Jonny Bairstow’s knock of 49 through the middle and elevated by a late flurry from Moeen, who ended the innings by hitting two sixes and a four off the final three balls.

India were far from daunted by the challenge, though, and kicked off their reply with a blazing partnership of 82 from KL Rahul (51) and Kishan, who retired out on 70 to allow others a hit.

England’s seamers sustained some hefty damage in the powerplay, while spinners Moeen and Adil Rashid coughed up five sixes in as many overs as they failed to put a cap on the run-rate.

Kishan’s retirement, and two tidy overs from Livingstone, set up a final equation of 20 needed from the last two overs but it was all over by the end of the 19th – a ragged visit from Chris Jordan who lost control amid evening dew.

Eoin Morgan will step back off the sidelines to lead the team against the Black Caps, but Moeen revealed he was not interested in taking the night off despite his recent exertions in the IPL showpiece.

He has not always been a sure-fire selection over the past couple of years and was keen to cash in on his hot streak with the bat as competition for top-six places rages.

England v Australia – Second Vitality IT20 – Ageas Bowl
Eoin Morgan will be back against New Zealand (Dan Mullan/PA)

“Eoin asked me if I was happy to play, if I wanted to play this game because we just played the other day, but I wanted to keep going,” he said.

“I feel like I’m playing well so I wanted to carry on. Eoin will come back in next game…(who drops out) is a decision they’re going to have to make.

“With the whole line-up it depends on the combination that Morgs and the coaching staff want to go with. We’re just trying to get into the best nick we can and make ourselves ready for the first game.”

