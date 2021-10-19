Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ecuador’s president brings in state of emergency to combat crime

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 7:52 am
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso (Dolores Ochoa/AP)
President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency to confront drug trafficking and other crimes in Ecuador, saying the military and police will take to the streets to provide security.

In a national broadcast, the president said that “there is only one enemy: drug trafficking”.

He pointed out that Ecuador has gone from being a trafficking zone to one that also consumes drugs.

“This is not only reflected in the amount of drugs consumed in our country, but in the number of crimes that today have a direct or indirect relationship with the sale of narcotics,” he said.

Lasso said drug trafficking has brought an increase in homicides, burglaries of homes, thefts of vehicles and goods, and robberies of people.

The state of emergency gives authorities the power to restrict the freedom of movement, assembly and association, among the most important limitations.

A poster of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso is held by his supporters during a speech (Dolores Ochoa/AP)
This year there have been violent revolts in the country’s prisons due to drug violence, especially in Guayaquil, which have ended in bloody massacres by inmates of rival mafia gangs linked to Mexican drug cartels.

About 230 people have been killed in those compounds.

A 13-year-old boy having ice cream with his family in Guayaquil was killed over the weekend when caught in crossfire between gunmen and a police officer.

In the province of Guayas, there has been a 70% increase in homicides, with 641 so far this year.

The president also announced the creation of a legal defence unit to defend uniformed officers who he said have been sued for fulfilling their duty.

Mr Lasso said judges should “guarantee peace and order, not impunity and crime”.

“The national government will deploy all law enforcement to carry out a single mission: to restore security to citizens.

“We will take the battle to the underworld wherever it hides,” he said.

