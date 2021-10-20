Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hawaii prepares to welcome tourists again as Covid-19 cases fall

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 3:56 am
Hawaii will soon welcome back tourists following a significant decline in Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions.

Governor David Ige said holidayers and business travellers are welcome to return to the islands from November 1.

His announcement comes nearly two months after he asked travellers on August 23 to avoid Hawaii because case counts were surging with the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

In the intervening months, Hawaii’s seven-day average of daily new cases has plummeted from 900 to 117, while Covid-19 hospital admissions have dropped from more than 400 to about 100 statewide.

“I think we are all encouraged by what we’ve seen over the last several weeks with the continuing trend of lower case counts,” Mr Ige said in a remarks at a ceremony opening a new airport facility in Kailua-Kona.

“Our hospitals are doing better, and we have fewer Covid patients in them. Most importantly, our health care system has responded, and we have the ability to move forward with economic recovery.”

To avoid a 10-day quarantine upon arrival, travellers must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of their departure for Hawaii.

