Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Milwaukee Bucks stick to winning ways with opening day victory

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 6:12 am
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (Morry Gash/AP)
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (Morry Gash/AP)

Reigning NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks started the new season as they finished the last with a dominant 127-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The home side celebrated their first title win in 50 years ahead of the tip-off but there was no hangover from the revelry as Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team to victory.

The Greek Freak bagged 32 points and 14 rebounds, while Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton each added 20.

The Bucks raced to a 19-point lead in the second period and stayed in front against the visitors, who nearly eliminated them in last year’s playoffs in the second round.

Brooklyn’s top scorer was Kevin Durant with 32, while the Nets were without Kyrie Irving who is not with the side after refusing to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, the Golden State Warriors saw off the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114.

LeBron James scored 34 and Anthony Davis had 33 for the Lakers, but the Warriors had a more even attack with six players recording double-digit hauls.

The Lakers were within two points with six minutes left to play but the Warriors went on a 10-3 run to eke out a lead which they retained to the final buzzer.

Steph Curry finished with a triple-double – 21 points, 10 rebounds and as many assists – while Jordan Poole had 20, and Damion Lee and Nemanja Bjelica each scored 15.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal