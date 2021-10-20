Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joao Cancelo tips Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden to reach the top

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 9:02 am
Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden (Virginie Lefour/PA)
Joao Cancelo has no doubt Phil Foden is well on the way to becoming one of the best players in the world.

In-form Foden was again outstanding as Manchester City thrashed Club Brugge 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old England international pulled the strings from the false nine position at the Jan Breydel Stadium, the highlight being a beautifully-flighted ball for Cancelo to open the scoring after 30 minutes.

“It was a great pass from Phil,” said left-back Cancelo, who finished by chesting down and flicking the through the legs of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. “He is a fantastic player and I am not surprised by this pass.

“He is the best young player I have ever played with. He has a great talent, a lot of skills.

“I am sure he will give Manchester City plenty of happy times in the future and, if he keeps developing like this, he will be one of the best players in the world.”

City were dominant from the outset and Brugge were fortunate to hold out as long as they did.

Joao Cancelo opened the scoring for City in Belgium
Once Cancelo had opened the scoring the result never seemed in doubt. Riyad Mahrez doubled the lead from the penalty spot after he was fouled and Kyle Walker netted early in the second half.

Another highly-rated youngster, Cole Palmer, added the fourth moments after coming off the bench and Mahrez wrapped up the scoring after a Brugge consolation from Hans Vanaken.

The only frustration for City was that substitute Raheem Sterling did not take any of a number of chances to add to the lead.

Victory lifted City back above the Belgian side in Group A and kept them within a point of leaders Paris St Germain.

“I think the team did a great performance and we scored a lot of goals,” said Portugal international Cancelo.

“It is a shame we conceded one but we were in a high level and achieved the performance we were looking for when we arrived.”

City are next in action as they travel to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Who manager Pep Guardiola will opt to deploy as his central attacker, having tried a number of players in the position already this season, remains to be seen.

City manager Pep Guardiola also praised Foden
Yet on the latest evidence it is clear that, in Foden, he has a player who perfectly fits his current vision for the role.

Guardiola said: “Phil has a special talent. We don’t have a real striker to score 20-25 goals so I have to put as much players as possible close to the box, the guys who have the sense to score a goal. He is one.

“Phil, when he plays close to the box, always you have the feeling he can create something for himself. He had two or three chances to score a goal and this is what we want. He played really well.”

